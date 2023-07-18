GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Inclusion of foreign-based players affected chemistry of Black Meteors at U-23 AFCON - Defender David Oppong Afrane

Published on: 18 July 2023
Black Meteors centre-back David Oppong Afrane has explained that it was difficult to maintain the cohesion of the team at the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament due to the inclusion of foreign-based players.

Ghana began the campaign on a positive but jittery note, winning 3-2 over Congo.

However, the hosts, Morocco, demolished them 5-1 in the second game, leaving them with only one option: beat Guinea to qualify. Regrettably, they could only manage a draw against their West African opponents which saw them exit the tournament at an early stage.

Their performance at the tournament appeared as a shocking one to many Ghanaians considering their explosive form maintained throughout their qualification series.

The King Faisal centre-back believes the team had bonded well but the late inclusion of foreign-based players distorted their chemistry.

“Our exit for me was caused by poor preparations and hard luck. During the qualifiers, most of the players were local-based but during the tournament we were joined by many foreign players which affected team bonding and chemistry.

“Again, luck wasn't on our side, I don't agree that the countries in our group had more quality than us. Things just didn't go well as planned,” David Oppong Afrane said in an interview with Akoma FM.

“All of us were very patriotic and dedicated, so I don't know where the complaint that we didn't have the nation at heart during the tournament is coming from. Serving your nation is an honour and we really appreciate that opportunity,” he added.

Their ambition of returning to the Olympic Games after a 20-year absence has been destroyed as a result of their elimination.

