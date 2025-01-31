Incoming Sports Minister worried over 'lack of fans belief' in Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Incoming Sports Minister Kofi Adams is concerned about the lack of belief among fans in Black Stars coach Otto Addo ahead of the resumption of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The former Ghana international failure to guide the team to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, has sparked concerns about his long-term future.

Many Ghanaians seem to have doubts about the team's ability to perform at the highest level under the guidance of the under-fire gaffer.

The lack of confidence stems from inconsistent performances and a perceived inability to meet the high expectations of the passionate Ghanaian football community.

Adams emphasized that the Black Stars, as the national team, require the unwavering support of the fans to thrive, and the skepticism surrounding the coach could have an impact on the players’ morale.

He acknowledged the concerns raised by the public but urged Ghanaians to be patient and rally behind the team.

“The future of Otto Addo is a matter of concern to me. This issue of whether he should stay or leave is not just coming from the non-playing body, and that is what worries me,” he said.

“It’s not only the fans; the feedback I’ve received extends beyond that, including from players and some current and former members of the GFA."

Otto Addo will seek redemption when the Black Stars take on Chad and Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifier in March, 2025.