"Inconsistencies from Hearts and Kotoko to blame for low attendance"- Henry Asante Twum

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum believes the poor turn out during Premier League games in the country can be blamed to the inconsistencies in the performances of Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

Mr Asante Twum believes the big two clubs in the country have struggled to convince their fans with their performances, hence the reason for the low attendance to their games.

“With specific reference to Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko. The Asante Kotoko we know back in the day by 12 or 1 pm Baba Yara is full that sometimes people want to climb the poles behind the stadium to watch matches, Accra it was a similar story," he told Kessben FM.

“I have noticed that these clubs have also lacked consistency in terms of their performance. I cannot recall a time this season when Hearts of Oak won three consecutive games. Similarly, I cannot remember the last time Kotoko won three games in a row," he added.

Both Hearts and Kotoko are mathematically out of winning the Ghana Premier League due to their poor form.

He continued: “When a team lacks consistency, it discourages fans from attending the matches. For instance, after Kotoko defeated Kotoku Royals 5-1 in one week, they lost the following game. Similarly, after their impressive 4-0 victory against Accra Lions, they suffered a defeat away from home.

“In recent times, Kotoko won at home against Bibiani Goldstars, but then lost to Olympics and drew with Tamale City at Baba Yara. So, where is the consistency?”