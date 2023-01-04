Incorrigible Emmanuel Gyamfi begs forgiveness after Kotoko bust-up

Aduna Stars winger Emmanuel Gyamfi has rendered on unqualified apology for a melee he got involved in when they played Kotoko at home on Sunday, 1 January 2023.

The 28-year-old was engaged in a flare-up with Kotoko’s Justice Blay after going in dangerously with his foot on goalkeeper Frederick Asare.

The incident however managaed to escape the lenses of referee Mohammed Misbau.

The former Kotoko player told Asempa Sports: “I got calls from people and they told me those watching may not see everything but only my reaction.

He remorsefully added: “I ask fans of Ghana football and the world to forgive me. I have to apologize.’’

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante