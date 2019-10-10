Indian football can get better- Asamoah Gyan reveals

General captain of the senior national team of Ghana, Asamoah Gyan has revealed that Indian football can improve if a little effort is put into growing it.

The legendary Ghanaian forward says there are lots of talent in the Asian country but it is for the officials to help grow the players.

Gyan moved to India to join ISL side North East United after spells in Italy, France, England, UAE and China.

"It depends on the people here, about how they are going to appreciate football. Football is not the number one sport in India, but I think it is the number one sport in the world. India is also improving," her told outlookindia.com.

"It is good to see more foreign players being roped in to strengthen the league. I think if the officials and players put more effort, India can do better.

"The national team also needs to improve in the world rankings (Indian men are currently at 104). I have seen some players here who are talented and want to play football, but they need help to do better."

The 33-year old has already announced his presence in the country after netting his first in a friendly against the Indian national team on Wednesday.