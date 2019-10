Berekum Arsenal quartet have been handed a trial by I-League outfit Minerva Punjab.

Daniel Frimpong, Asiedu Kwadwo, Ansu Kofi Patrick and Nicholas Boateng will undergo the exercise at the club.

They quartet will be hoping to impress to land professional contracts.

Okyeman Planners attacker William Opoku Asiedu is on the roaster of the Indian side.