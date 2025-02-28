Inexperience reason for our poor performance - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito

Dreams FC head coach, Abdul Karim Zito, has blamed the lack of experience as the reason behind their poor performance in the ongoing 2024/25 Ghana Premier League.

Having made a huge impression in their debut appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup last season, the Still Beleive lads has been poor and currently sit 15th on the league log with 20 points after 19 games.

Speaking in an interview with Graphic Sports, the experienced tactician did not shy away from addressing the challenges head-on, admitting that the leap from lower-tier football to the top flight had been a steep learning curve for his fledgling stars, many of whom were recruited from the lower division.

“Some of our players came from Division Two, and when you are learning, patience is required. Some adapt quickly, but others take time to adjust to the system,” he said.

Despite recording four wins with eight draws and seven defeats, Zito remains defiant that they will be a different side when the league resumes.

“The level of play in the second division is completely different from the Premier League,” he noted.

“Players coming from the lower tier always struggle at first, but I can assure you that when the league resumes, we will be a different side altogether.

“While the road has been rocky, the â€˜Still Believe’ lads are ready to fight for their survival â€“ and prove their critics wrong," he added.