Infantino-led FIFA powerful delegation arrives in Madagascar to start African tour

Gianni Infantino has led a powerful FIFA delegation including General Secretary Fatma Samoura to Antananarivo, Madagascar to meet CAF President Ahmad Ahmad and the Madagascar Football Association at the start of his visit to several African member associations.

Samoura, who is also the FIFA Delegate-General for Africa, Deputy Secretary-General Matthias and Senior Member of Association of Member Associations Veron Musengo-Umba were part of the historic tour delegation to boost activities of African FAs.

Former Executive Director of FIFA and FIFA Foundation Youri Djorkaeff , legendary player and Special Advisor to CAF President Samuel Eto'o are all part of the delegation.

Madagascar is one of four African countries that Infantino and Ahmad will visit. They will also go to Malawi, Mozambique and Congo Brazzaville.

In Antananarivo, FIFA president will meet with President of the Republic of Madagascar Andre Rajoelina, as well as meetings with the Chairman of the FMCT Committee and members of the Executive Committee of the FFA.

In Mahajunga, the FIFA delegation will visit the offices of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) there, where there will be a meeting of the FIFA Committee of Federations.

"We are delighted to receive the president of the International Football Association (FIFA) on the continent of Africa, where he feels like in his own country," said CAF President Ahmed Ahmed.

"Football enthusiasts in Madagascar and the general public warmly welcome President Infantino," he said.

Infantiono, who has an African wife, reechoed these sentiments that he feels at home on the continent where he enjoys a lot of support.

“I am delighted to be back in Africa, where I feel at home,” said Infantino.

“We are delighted to be here and to start our African tour in your country. We intend to do great things for African football, to restore the hope of many, and bring smiles to the faces of millions."