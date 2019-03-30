Inform Ghanaian striker Grejohn Kyei suffers three match ban in France

France born Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei has been given a three match suspension in France after a match review from RC Len's game against Ajaccio.

The striker who came on for Suleymane Diarra in the second half defeat to Ajaccio escaped caution for a terrible tackle.

But after a match review, it was decided the forward will be suspended for three games which is a big blow for RC Lens following the striker's form lately.

"It comes from a report from the referee who viewed the images, we can not say anything. Grejohn sanctions himself and penalizes us, that's not good news," said manager of RC Lens, Philippe Montanier.

Kyei will miss the games against Le Havre, Chateauroux and Valenciennes.

The 23-year old has scored three goals in 18 games for Lens since joining on loan from Stade Reims.