In-form Hearts defender Mohammed Alhassan declares himself the best in Ghana

Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan rates himself ahead of his peers in the domestic league after successfully helping the Phobians finish top of Zone B in the NC Special Competition.

The former WAFA defender, who was named in coach Kwesi Appiah's 29-man provisional squad for the Nations Cup pre-camping in the UAE says he is the best defender in Ghana.

"I respect every player (defender) in this country, but currently I am the best defender looking at my qualities and the caliber of player I am," he told Kickgh.com.

"I give out my best when I am on the field. I am in a top form. I'll choose myself as the best defender amongst my colleagues.

"But there are good defenders in our football. Each and everyone has their quality."

Mohammed has been in tremendous form for the Phobians since joining from WAFA in the transfer window and will look to replicate that form when Hearts host Kotoko in the semi finals of the NC Special Competition.

He also has to fight for a place in coach Kwesi Appiah's final 23 man squad for the Nations Cup in Egypt next month.