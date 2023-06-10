Ingolstadt midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei donates items to basic schools in Accra

FC Ingolstadt midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei has supported two schools in Accra's Ga Mashie neighbourhood through his charitable group, the HN Sarpei Foundation.

According to Citi Sports, the foundation made a substantial donation of stationery to the 28th February Road & Private Odartey Memorial Basic School and the Adedenkpo 1&2 Primary School on Thursday.

The HN Sarpei Foundation's major goal is to give back to society, and this program strives to improve educational standards in the neighborhood.

During the donation ceremony, vital things such as books, shelves, pencils, chairs, and a set of football jerseys were presented.

The Ghanaian midfielder expressed his rationale for the gesture by emphasizing his dedication to supporting the hopes and aspirations of young pupils in the area.

“I did not attend school here, but my team and I did our checks and realised we needed to help these schools urgently by furnishing their libraries.

“This is what motivates me to continue working harder when I am on the field because I want to continue supporting their dreams,” Sarpei said.