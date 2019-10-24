Breaking News: Injunction against Ghana FA election off, NC files supreme petition against judge

The Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association has filed a Supreme Court petition against the judge hearing the contempt case between the federation and Tema-based club Africa XI to prevent him from further hearing the case.

The Normalisation Committee filed the order of prohibition at the Supreme Court against Justice Emmanuel Ankarmah to seek him to prevent him from sitting on the case on Thursday morning.

This means the judge cannot sit on the case to decide on the contempt case today until the date of 26th November set by Supreme Court to decide on the petition over the judge.

The Normlisation Committee went to the Supreme Court to seek an order to prevent the judge from hearing the case today claiming he 'demonstrated real likelihood of bias' in the conduct of the case and 'breached rules of natural justice'.

The build up to election to elect new officials for the Ghana Football Association has been dogged with multiple legal actions as several attempts are being made to stop the process following the disqualification of one of the leading candidates Wilfred Osei Kwaku.

A bailiff was spotted at the entrance of the Ghana Football Association on Wednesday waiting to serve an injunction notice on the upcoming elections.

In the wake of these the Normalisation Committee led by it legal counsel Lawyer Naa Adofoley have quickly filed a petition to prevent any courts from placing an injunction especially on the Presidential election which will be held on Friday 25 October, 2019 at the Physicians and Surgeons College in Accra.

In their petition they also want the Tema High Court judge on the case involving Africa XI and the Ghana Football Association be removed for been bias as the judge wanted to charge the FA for contempt of court after going ahead to organise the Regional Football Association elections last Friday.

Earlier this week, the Normalisation Committee were caught in dramatic web after the interim body denied holding Regional FA elections following a notice of injunction on the polls.

Lawyers for the FA appeared to be oblivious of the election of the 10 regional FA chairmen.

The FA ignored an injunction application and went ahead to organise last week's regional elections.

The move appears to have put the FA in hot waters after lawyer for the lower division side Victor Kwesi Opoku cited the association for contempt.

However, in a dramatic turnaround, lawyer for the FA seemed unaware of the election of regional FA chairmen, forcing the judge to demand for a prove of the polls to be submitted on Thursday for adjudication.