Injured Asante Kotoko midfielder Richard Senanu set for surgery in Germany

Asante Kotoko have resolved to fly injured midfielder Richard Senanu to Germany for surgery after weeks of uncertainty.

Initial reports suggested Senanu will be travelling to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates for the surgery but the Dubai trip was cancelled by the new medical team who advised for a Germany alternative.

The reports further stated that the hospital has sent the bill of the surgery to Asante Kotoko and the Porcupine Warriors are in the process of signing an agreement for the surgery to commence.

No definite date has been given as to when the surgery will take place.

Richard Senanu sustained the injury during the club’s CAF Confederation Cup game against Zesco United in February

He has since been out of action for two months.