Injured Baba Rahman not included in Ghana squad for Angola double-header

Baba Rahman has been left out of Ghana's squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Angola.

The Reading defender is currently injured and has been excused by new Black Stars coach Chris Hughton. Despite his absence from the squad, Rahman is certainly a part of Hughton's long-term plans for the national team and the coach wants him to be fully fit and at his best before including him in the squad.

Rahman is an experienced player in the Ghana national team, having made over 50 appearances for the Black Stars. He was a key figure in the team that participated in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, featuring in all three games.

Currently, on loan from Chelsea, the 28-year-old has been sidelined for several weeks and hasn’t featured in Reading's last four games.

Despite Rahman's absence, Hughton has named a strong squad for the upcoming matches against Angola, with the likes of Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, and Jordan Ayew leading the team.

The Black Stars are joint top of Group E with four points from two games and will be looking to secure two positive results to secure qualification for the next year's tournament in Ivory Coast.