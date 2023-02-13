Injured Black Stars midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh thanks SC Freiburg fans for support

SC Freiburg forward Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has taken to social media to express his gratitude for the outpouring of support he has received following his injury.

The 26-year-old player suffered a ruptured ligament and will be unable to play for the rest of the season.

In an Instagram post, Kyereh thanked his fans and teammates for their kind words and also asked for prayers for those affected by the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. He noted that the death toll has risen to over 35,000 and many others are injured.

Despite his injury, Kyereh remains optimistic and determined to achieve his dreams and goals. He emphasized the importance of health, togetherness, and support during difficult times.

Kyereh's teammates showed their support by celebrating their win over Stuttgart on the weekend.

The Ghanaian player promised to come back stronger and make a positive impact both on and off the field. He intends to put a smile on his fans' faces soon.

"Thank you all for your compassion and your numerous recovery wishes that have reached me in all possible ways. I ask all of you who thought of me and prayed for me to say a prayer for the people affected by the misfortune in Turkey and Syria," he said.