Injured defender Tariq Lamptey determined to return stronger to Black Stars

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey expressed his determination to make a strong comeback to the Black Stars team after being left out of the squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers because of injury.

Lamptey's name was notably absent when Chris Hughton announced a 24-man squad for next month's game.

This marks the second international window that Lamptey will miss, as he had previously withdrawn from the Black Stars' matches against Angola in March due to injury.

Lamptey sustained the injury during a game against West Ham United in March, which subsequently ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

When asked about his exclusion from the squad, the 22-year-old defender responded, "I am currently focused on working hard to regain full fitness. Hopefully, in the future, I can contribute to the team, but for now, I wish them good luck in the upcoming games."

Lamptey's last appearance for the Black Stars dates back to the World Cup match against South Korea, where Ghana secured a thrilling 3-2 victory in the group stage.

While he continues his recovery process, Lamptey is currently in Ghana engaging in charitable activities through his foundation, the Tariq Lamptey Foundation.