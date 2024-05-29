Injured FC Lorient defender Nathaniel Adjei misses out AGAIN on Ghana duty

FC Lorient defender Nathaniel Adjei has again been sidelined from the Black Stars squad ahead of the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic through injury.

The versatile defender was given his maiden call up into the Ghana team for their two friendly clashes against Nigeria and Uganda in March.

But he had to withdraw from the squad after picking up an ankle knock against AS Monaco in the French Ligue 1.

The 21-year-old returned to the pitch after a quick recovery.

Adjei hasn’t played since May 12 after suffering an ankle injury in FC Lorient Ligue 1 game against Olympique Marseille and subsequently missed the final day clash against Clermont.

He was considered for a call up into the Black Stars ahead of their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup encounters against Mali and Central African Republic.

However, his club, FC Lorient, has addressed his situation to coach Otto Addo.

Adjei played 15 times for FC Lorient after joining on loan in January.

Adjei has six caps between Ghana's under-20 and under-23 teams.

At the age of just 16, he was chosen for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations under-20 squad after serving as vice captain of Ghana's under-17 team.