Injured Ghana defender Daniel Amartey set for weeks on the sidelines

Ghana and Besiktas defender Daniel Amartey has been dealt a blow as he faces a spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury sustained during training on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

According to Black Stars team doctor Dr Prince Pambo, Amartey is among seven players ruled out of the AFCON qualifier against Central Africa Republic.

The Ghanaian international, known for his versatility in both defensive and midfield positions, will be unable to contribute on the field for an estimated two weeks, according to his club's medical staff.

Amartey's injury comes as a disappointment to Beskitas fans and a big blow to the Ghana national team following his consistent and solid performances for the team.

However, his club's medical team is working diligently to ensure a smooth and swift recovery for Amartey. Their goal is to have him back in action as soon as possible.