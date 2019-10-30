Injured Ghana defender John Boye ruled of Afcon qualifier against South Africa

Defender John Boye will miss Ghana's opening AFCON 2021 qualifiers due to injury.

The 32-year picked up an injury in FC Metz's 1-0 win against Nantes in the French Ligue 1 a fortnight ago and has been ruled out of the Black Stars games against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

Boye — who has been a stalwart for the Maroons since joining from Turkish Sivasspor two seasons ago — could not complete full throttle in his side's win over the high-flying Canaries.

The experienced guardsman suffered an injury midway through the game but managed to play through the pain barrier before he was replaced with Zambian international Stoppila Zunzu at half time.

He missed Metz's 2-0 defeat to Olympique Lyon over the weekend.

The towering defender has been one of Ghana's most reliable players in recent times and played a huge role in the summer's national cup.

In his absence Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah will be forced to look for other talents including Real Valadollid defender Mohammed Salisu.

The Black Stars host the Bafana Bafana on November 14 in Accra.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin