Injured Ghana goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott faces lengthy spell on the sidelines

Ghana and Hibernian goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott is set for an extended period on the sidelines as he recovers from a thigh (quadriceps) injury.

The former Charlton goalkeeper suffered the injury just few minutes in his debut game for Hibernian against Inter d'Escaldes in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Initial medical assessments have indicated that Wollacott is expected to be out of action for approximately eight weeks from the date of the injury.

This injury comes as a significant blow to both the player and the club, as Wollacott had been eager to establish himself as a key figure in Hibernian's goalkeeping department.

The injury also rules him out of Ghana's crucial game against Central Africa Republic in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

Hibernian's medical team is working diligently to ensure the best possible rehabilitation process for Wollacott.

The goalkeeper will undergo specialized treatment and conditioning to facilitate his recovery and return to peak fitness.