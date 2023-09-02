GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Injured Ghana goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott faces lengthy spell on the sidelines

Published on: 02 September 2023
Injured Ghana goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott faces lengthy spell on the sidelines

 

Ghana and Hibernian  goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott is set for an extended period on the sidelines as he recovers from a thigh (quadriceps) injury.

The former Charlton goalkeeper suffered the injury just few minutes in his debut game for Hibernian against Inter d'Escaldes in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Initial medical assessments have indicated that Wollacott is expected to be out of action for approximately eight weeks from the date of the injury.

This injury comes as a significant blow to both the player and the club, as Wollacott had been eager to establish himself as a key figure in Hibernian's goalkeeping department.

The injury also rules him out of Ghana's crucial game against Central Africa Republic in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

Hibernian's medical team is working diligently to ensure the best possible rehabilitation process for Wollacott.

The goalkeeper will undergo specialized treatment and conditioning to facilitate his recovery and return to peak fitness.

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more