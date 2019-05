Ghanaian midfielder Amidu Salifu will miss Arezzo's clash at Pistoiese in the Italian Serie C clash on Saturday afternoon, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The 26-year-old is still out injured and will not make the trip.

The Ghanaian did not participate in training during the week and only dealt with recovery following an operation on a metacarpal fracture on the right hand.

He will thus miss the clash in Pistoia this afternoon.