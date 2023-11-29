Injured Ghanaian winger Braydon Manu set to return to action after winter break

SV Darmstadt 98 have received a much-needed boost ahead of the winter break, with the news that Braydon Manu is set to return to the squad.

The talented attacker has been sidelined due to injury concerns, but the club has now confirmed that they will be pursuing a conservative treatment approach for the winger.

Manu has been absent from the team since the beginning of the season, and his absence has been felt deeply by the Lilies. However, with the winter break fast approaching, the club are now looking to reintegrate Manu into team training.

The decision to pursue a conservative treatment approach for Manu's injury is a positive sign for the club, as it suggests that the attacker is making good progress in his recovery.

The success of this plan, however, will depend on the fluidity of Manu's healing process, and the club is understandably cautious about rushing him back into action too quickly.

Despite his limited action in recent matches, Manu remains a key player for SV Darmstadt 98, and his return to the squad will be a significant boost to the team's aspirations for the remainder of the season.

The 26-year-old has made 28 appearances, scored seven goals, and assisted seven in the German second division, and his presence on the field will undoubtedly strengthen the Lilies' attacking capabilities.