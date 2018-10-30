GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Injured Leicester defender Daniel Amartey visits stadium to pay tribute to late owner

Published on: 30 October 2018
Daniel Amartey

Defender Daniel Amartey has visited the King Power Stadium in clutches to pay tribute to club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha who died in Saturday's helicopter crash.

Amartey suffered a horrific injury on the same day in the 1-1 draw with West Ham United and has undergone surgery.

He has been discharged and joined the growing list of sympathizers who have paved their last respects to the late Thai businessman

Srivaddhanaprabha was killed with four other passengers, in a tragedy which has stunned the football world.

