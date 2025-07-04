Injured Ntim Manu’s lengthy layoff is a disaster for my team – Kotoko coach Karim Zito

The coach of Asante Kotoko, Abdul Karim Zito, has lamented over midfielder Andrews Ntim Manu’s injury.

The top midfielder has sustained an ACL injury and will spend around nine months on the sidelines.

“Asante Kotoko SC can confirm that midfielder Andrews Ntim Manu has sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury and is set to undergo surgery in the coming days.

“The injury was sustained during our recent FA Cup victory over Golden Kick, where the midfielder was hauled off, five minutes into the second half and following a thorough medical assessment and imaging, our medical team and expert Doctors advise that surgical intervention is required. Recovery and rehabilitation are expected to rule him out of action for approximately nine months,” Kotoko announced on Tuesday, July 1.

Reacting to the devastating news, Coach Abdul Karim Zito said it is a disaster for his team.

According to him, it will be difficult to find a replacement for Andrews Ntim Manu.

“Ntim is a serious member of my team. With him, I’m always rest assured of the responsibilities I will give to him. To me, I didn’t want to believe it. To miss Ntim for almost six months will be a disaster. I’m yet to get his replacement. I hope and pray that I can get his replacement,” Karim Zito told AKSC Media on YouTube.