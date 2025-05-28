Injured Tariq Lamptey visits Black Stars ahead of Unity Cup game against Nigeria

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey has visited the Black Stars ahead of their semi-final clash against Nigeria in the Unity Cup tournament in London.

Lamptey missed the four-nation tournament after suffering an injury before the end of the 2024/25 football season, missing Brighton's last three games of the campaign.

Despite his exclusion from the squad, the 24-year-old paid a visit to the team, where he spent time with his international teammates as they prepare for the Super Eagles on Wednesday evening.

The defender's absence means coach Otto Addo will rely on new players to fill the vacuum left by the right-back.

â€˜’We're looking beyond individuals, and focusing on building a strong team, that's why I've decided to give many of these young players a chance to play and prove themselves, with the aim of making them a key part of my team going forward," said the coach.

''The Unity Cup comes at a crucial time for us, and we want to make the most of it. We're excited to welcome back players who have been absent for months due to various reasons, as well as integrate new players into the team."

The Black Stars will advance to the final of the Unity Cup should they beat Nigeria tonight, with a date in the final against Jamaica at stake.

The tournament is part of preparations for the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup qualifiers in September.