Injured Thomas Partey faces uncertain future for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

Ghana's midfield maestro, Thomas Partey, is facing a significant setback ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after enduring a new injury blow.

The Arsenal midfielder, aged 30, recently underwent a specialized procedure for a thigh injury, putting his participation in the tournament in serious doubt.

Wearing a leg brace in an attempt to hasten his recovery, Partey's absence from the field is now expected to extend beyond the initially anticipated timeframe, dealing a blow to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and the Black Stars.

Partey's struggles with injuries have limited his contributions this season, having started just three Premier League games. A previous groin problem had already sidelined him for a considerable part of the campaign. Despite returning to fitness, the powerful midfielder suffered another setback in training just before last month's Champions League trip to Sevilla.

With Partey not included in Ghana's squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros this month, concerns are growing about his availability for the Africa Cup of Nations in January. Ghana, keen to have their star player available, face the challenge of uncertainty surrounding Partey's recovery.

Ghana's first match in the tournament is scheduled against Cape Verde on January 14, with additional group-stage fixtures against Egypt and Mozambique in Ivory Coast. The Black Stars will be closely monitoring Partey's situation, hoping for a swift recovery to bolster their chances in the prestigious competition.