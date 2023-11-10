GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Injured Thomas Partey faces uncertain future for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

Published on: 10 November 2023
Injured Thomas Partey faces uncertain future for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

Ghana's midfield maestro, Thomas Partey, is facing a significant setback ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after enduring a new injury blow.

The Arsenal midfielder, aged 30, recently underwent a specialized procedure for a thigh injury, putting his participation in the tournament in serious doubt.

Wearing a leg brace in an attempt to hasten his recovery, Partey's absence from the field is now expected to extend beyond the initially anticipated timeframe, dealing a blow to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and the Black Stars.

Partey's struggles with injuries have limited his contributions this season, having started just three Premier League games. A previous groin problem had already sidelined him for a considerable part of the campaign. Despite returning to fitness, the powerful midfielder suffered another setback in training just before last month's Champions League trip to Sevilla.

With Partey not included in Ghana's squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros this month, concerns are growing about his availability for the Africa Cup of Nations in January. Ghana, keen to have their star player available, face the challenge of uncertainty surrounding Partey's recovery.

Ghana's first match in the tournament is scheduled against Cape Verde on January 14, with additional group-stage fixtures against Egypt and Mozambique in Ivory Coast. The Black Stars will be closely monitoring Partey's situation, hoping for a swift recovery to bolster their chances in the prestigious competition.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more