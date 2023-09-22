Injured Thomas Partey ruled out of north London derby

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will not be available for Sunday's north London derby against Tottenham in the Premier League.

Partey has been sidelined with an injury suffered in training just before the recent international break. The 30-year-old has been dealing with a groin injury, and there is no specific timeline for his return to the pitch.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta confirmed Partey's absence in a press conference leading up to the game at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta stated, "Thomas [Partey] for sure is out, and the rest are hopefully available."

Partey was a standout performer in their previous encounter last season, scoring a memorable goal that played a pivotal role in Arsenal's victory.

Although it remains uncertain when the midfielder will return to action, Arsenal has managed to perform well without him, securing victories in their last three games.