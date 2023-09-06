'Injuries are opportunities for others' - Chris Hughton ahead of CAR match

Coach Chris Hughton has stated that injuries may not affect his team as they prepare for their crucial match against the Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Ghana are currently without Joseph Paintsil who received a knock while on duty for KRC Genk in the Belgium top flight with many reports suggesting that Fatawu Issahaku has been contacted to replace the 25-year-old.

The setback adds to a list of many more players who were not invited due to injuries including Arsenal star Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu and Kamaldeen Sulemana among others.

Ahead of the game, Hughton emphasised that the absence of certain players would create opportunities for others which he believes are equally good to represent Ghana.

“Everybody knows what this game [vs. CAR] means,” he told the media during Wednesday’s presser ahead of the game," he said.

“We will do everything that we can to the result that we want to get. Preparation has been good. We are missing some players through injuries but it is also an opportunity for others.

“We are playing at home. We have a good record here and it is a record that we want to continue.”

Ghana have targeted to avoid defeat to sail through having accumulated nine points from their previous five games. Meanwhile, with seven points CAR must win to stand a chance of qualifying.