Injuries held me back – Emmanuel Antwi reflects on mixed first season at Kotoko

Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Antwi believes his debut campaign with the club could have been much better had it not been for injuries that affected his momentum.

Antwi joined the Porcupine Warriors in July 2024 on a free transfer after leaving Great Olympics, and made an early impression by scoring on his first start, a 1-1 draw against Young Apostles on matchday three.

However, a promising start was disrupted by injuries and personal setbacks, limiting his impact for the remainder of the season.

“It was a great start for me. After my call-up to the Black Stars, I had issuesâ€”injuries, personal issues,” Antwi told the club’s media team. “I would say it was a great start, but going forward, I came down due to the injuries and what I was going through as well. I would say it was 50/50.”

The 23-year-old managed 15 starts and nine substitute appearances in total, but missed a chunk of the season due to his fitness struggles.

Antwi is now aiming to finish on a high as Kotoko prepare for the MTN FA Cup final against Golden Kick on Sunday, June 14.