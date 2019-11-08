Injuries rock Black Stars ahead of AFCON 2021 qualifiers

Ghana's Black Stars have been hit by injuries ahead of the 2021 AFCON qualifier double header against South Africa and Sao Tome.

Deportivo Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso and Harrison Afful have been ruled out of the game due to injuries.

The Deportivo Alaves combative midfielder sustained a fracture in his right hand and underwent surgery on Tuesday.

Wakaso is likely to miss Ghana’s game against South Africa and Sao Tome should he not recover on time for this weekend’s league game.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Columbus Crew defender Harrison Afful will also miss the game due to injury.

Afful missed Ghana’s AFCON campaign in Egypt due to injury and was hoping to make a return to the team in the games against South Africa and Sao Tome in the AFCON qualifiers.

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah will now have to invite two players to augment his squad should these two key players not recover in time for the game on November 14.