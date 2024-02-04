GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Injury blow for Ghana's Antoine Semenyo as Bournemouth draw with Nottingham Forest

Published on: 04 February 2024
Injury blow for Ghana's Antoine Semenyo as Bournemouth draw with Nottingham Forest

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo endured an unfortunate injury setback during Bournemouth's English Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

The Black Stars striker, who started the game, had to be substituted at halftime due to the injury. The extent of the setback will be determined after undergoing scans.

Bournemouth got off to an early lead with a goal from Dutch international Justin Kluivert just five minutes into the game. However, the visitors, Nottingham Forest, leveled the score at the 45th-minute mark through Callum Hudson-Odoi, resulting in a 1-1 draw at halftime.

Neither team managed to find the net in the second half, and the match concluded with both teams settling for a draw.

Antoine Semenyo, a former Bristol City forward, will now await the results of scans to assess the severity of his injury.

His absence could potentially impact Bournemouth's upcoming fixtures as they navigate the challenges of the English Premier League.

It's worth noting that Semenyo played a prominent role for the Black Stars in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more