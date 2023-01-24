Injury blow for Hearts of Oak ahead of Medeama clash

Hearts of Oak will travel to Tarkwa for the Medeama clash without Caleb Amankwah, who has been ruled out for a month.

The extent of Amankwah's injury is unknown, but he was forced to miss the club's FA Cup defeat to Dreams FC.

He has now been ruled out of Saturday's match against Medeama.

The versatile defender has been in very good form this season and will be missed by the Phobians, who are pushing to win the league.

Amankwah moved to Hearts of Oak 2021, having previously played for WAFA and Aduana Stars.

He was on target in last season's FA Cup final as Hearts of Oak beat Bechem United in Kumasi.