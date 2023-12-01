Injury Blow for VfB Stuttgart as Roberto Massimo ruled out of Bremen clash

VfB Stuttgart has received a setback ahead of their upcoming home game against Werder Bremen on Saturday, as German-born Ghanaian winger Roberto Massimo has been ruled out due to injury.

Despite making progress in his recovery from muscular problems and participating in partial training, Massimo's comeback has been delayed, depriving coach Sebastian Hoeneß of a key player for the crucial weekend fixture.

In a statement on Thursday, Hoeneß disclosed the unfortunate news, stating that Roberto Massimo, who plays a pivotal role as the team's right winger, will not be available for the weekend.

The setback is a disappointment for both the player and the club, particularly considering Massimo's recent return to training, which had raised hopes of his inclusion in the squad.

The absence of Roberto Massimo poses challenges for VfB Stuttgart, and the team will now need to strategize and explore alternatives to compensate for the void left by the injured winger.

The 23-year-old has only made three appearances in the Bundesliga this season.