Injury blow halts Charles Herrmann's preseason breakthrough hopes

Borussia MÃ¶nchengladbach’s promising teenager Charles Herrmann has hit an untimely roadblock.

The 19-year-old German-Ghanaian winger picked up an elbow injury during the European Under-19 Championship and is now ruled out of action for the near future, according to Bild.

This injury cuts short what was meant to be an important summer for Herrmann. After making the Bundesliga squad twice last season, the speedy attacker was determined to impress further during the club’s preseason training and prove his readiness for more senior action. Unfortunately, he will also miss Gladbach’s training camp in Rottach-Egern from July 19 to 25.

His agent Daniel Neuber told Bild, “I was involved in the investigation. It is expected that it will take three or four weeks for Charles to be able to participate in the training company again.”

Herrmann is currently wearing a plaster and undergoing conservative treatment, with a gradual return to full training expected.

The setback is frustrating, but the youngster will be hoping to recover fully and rejoin the squad before the Bundesliga campaign kicks off.