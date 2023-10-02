Injury boost as Thomas Partey trains ahead of Lens clash in Champions League

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has handed his team a major injury boost as he returns to first-team training ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash against Lens following a groin injury sustained a month ago.

The midfielder picked up the injury prior to the September international break preventing him from joining the Black Stars as they squared off with the Central African Republic in the final round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Gunners have further received further injury blows with Gabriel Martinelli and Jurrien Timber yet to return.

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice all had minutes in Arsenal's win against Bournemouth over the weekend with Leandro Trossard warming the bench.

The newest addition to the first-team training squad is Thomas Partey, who is set to offer Arsenal options both in midfield and defense. Notably, he has been deployed predominantly as a right-back during the ongoing season.

Partey's swift recovery could see him in action against his compatriot Salis Abdul Samed who has equally been pivotal in midfield for Lens.

Meanwhile, if Partey fails to make the cut for the Champions League tie on Tuesday, he could be in contention for another crucial match on Sunday when Arsenal host champions Manchester City.