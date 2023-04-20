Injury boost for Asante Kotoko ahead of Aduana Stars clash

Asante Kotoko have provided an update on the recovery progress of three of their injured players, Yussif Mubarik, Rashid Nortey, and Dickson Afoakwa.

According to the club's Communications and Brand Manager, David Obeng Nyarko, all three players are responding positively to their recovery sessions.

Mubarik and Nortey have been out of action since January and February respectively, while Afoakwa recently returned to action with a 15-minute cameo in Kotoko's match against Berekum Chelsea. However, Justice Blay, who suffered an injury in Kotoko's win against Samartex in March, is expected to spend more time in the medical room.

"Dickson Afoakwa, Yussif Mubarik, and Rashid Nortey have been training. Justice Blay is still in the medical room, he has yet to return to the pitch, so we won’t get him for the weekend. We are hoping Medeiros returns early, hopefully for the Great Olympics game," said Obeng Nyarko in an interview with Sompa FM.

Obeng Nyarko also acknowledged that injuries have had a significant impact on Kotoko's performance this season. "Our season has really been hampered by injuries, almost every single player at Kotoko has faced an injury or two. A lot of factors lead to this injury situation in our league, sometimes the quality of the pitches we use, let's be frank with ourselves, these are injury-prone pitches because ideally, the pitches need to be watered before games because some of the pitches are very hard, Muntari even complained," he added.

Asante Kotoko are currently in fifth place with 39 points after 26 games in the Ghana Premier League. They are set to face Aduana Stars in a matchday 27 fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.