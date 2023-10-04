Injury concerns loom for Asante Kotoko ahead of Accra Lions clash

Asante Kotoko face injury concerns leading up to this weekend's match against Accra Lions, with midfielder Richmond Lamptey, who recently recovered from injury, sustaining a new injury during a friendly match on Wednesday.

Lamptey suffered the injury during the match against lower-tier side Namoro Academy, and he was forced to leave the field in pain.

This setback puts his availability for the crucial upcoming game in Accra in doubt.

Medical checks are scheduled for Thursday to determine the extent of Lamptey's injury. Depending on the severity, he may miss Kotoko's Ghana Premier League clash against Accra Lions FC, which is set to take place on Monday, October 9.

Asante Kotoko have yet to secure their first win of the season, having drawn twice and lost once in their previous three matches. The team will be hoping to secure a victory in the upcoming game against Accra Lions.

In contrast, Asante Kotoko had a successful friendly match against Namoro Academy, winning 4-0. Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum is aiming for a strong performance from his players in the league match to secure their first win of the new season.