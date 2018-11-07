Injury forces Richmond Boakye-Yiadom out of Red Star Belgrade's historic Champions League win over Liverpool

Ghana striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom was forced to watch from the stands as his side Red Star Belgrade shocked Liverpool in the Uefa Champions League on Wednesday.

Yiadom was ruled out of the game with an injury but the Serbian giants proved too strong as they claimed their first win of this season's competition by beating English side 2-0.

Forward Pavkov headed his side into the lead after 21 minutes and fired a powerful effort into the bottom corner to make it 2-0 shortly afterwards.

The win took Red Star to four points and they now stand a chance of progressing from the group after Napoli drew 1-1 with PSG.

The 25-year-old is expected to return from injury soon. He has bagged five goals in all competitions for Red Star.