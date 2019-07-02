Injury-ravaged Ghana still favourites to defeat Guinea Bissau

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 02 July 2019
Ghana Team picture (back row l-r) Thomas Teye Partey, John Boye, Richard Ofori, Nuhu Adams Kasim, Jordan Ayew (front row l-r) Thomas Agyepong, Mubarak Wakaso, Andrew Kyere Yiadom, Lumor Agbenyenu, Andre Ayew, Christian Atsu during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals game between Ghana and Benin at Ismailia Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt on 25 June 2019 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Ghana are fancied to account for a plucky Guinea-Bissau side on Tuesday in their final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group F clash despite missing key players.

The Black Stars will miss the services of Newcastle star Christian Atsu whose tournament has ended after picking up an injury against Cameroon.

Centre-back Jonathan Mensah impressed in the 0-0 draw with the Indomitable Lions has returned to bench after failing to win the fitness battle.

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori and Andre Ayew are not fully fit but named in the starting line-up to face the Wild Dogs.

