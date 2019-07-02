Injury-ravaged Ghana still favourites to defeat Guinea Bissau

Ghana are fancied to account for a plucky Guinea-Bissau side on Tuesday in their final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group F clash despite missing key players.

The Black Stars will miss the services of Newcastle star Christian Atsu whose tournament has ended after picking up an injury against Cameroon.

Centre-back Jonathan Mensah impressed in the 0-0 draw with the Indomitable Lions has returned to bench after failing to win the fitness battle.

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori and Andre Ayew are not fully fit but named in the starting line-up to face the Wild Dogs.