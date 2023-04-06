Injury scare as Mohammed Kudus limps off in Dutch Cup

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus suffered a knock in Ajax's semifinal tie with Feyenoord in the Dutch Cup on Wednesday

Having sustained a muscle injury, Kudus was replaced by Francisco Conceicao on the 61st minute, having helped his team achieve a 2-1 lead.

Dusan Tadic and Davy Klaassen's goals made the difference for Ajax to set up a rematch of the previous edition against PSV in the final.

Ajax is yet to declare the extent of the injury as the team prepares to play in the final of the Dutch cup while continuing their chase for the Eredivisie.

The 22-year-old had vowed a few weeks ago to give his all for the team to win double by the end of the season.

"The goal is to win the cup and the league, and until I achieve that, I haven’t done anything yet. So, there is more coming, more work to be done.”

Kudus has now played five matches without scoring since May 2022.