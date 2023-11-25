Injury setback for Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey in Brighton win over Nottingham

Ghana international defender Tariq Lamptey faced another injury setback during Brighton's 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

Lamptey, who had recently returned to action after a month-long layoff due to injury, was forced off in the first half and replaced by midfielder Jack Hinshelwood.

The exact extent of Lamptey's injury is still unknown, but both Brighton and Ghana fans are hopeful that it won't be a long-term issue. This latest setback comes after Lamptey missed five consecutive Premier League games and Ghana's recent 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

Lamptey has struggled with injuries throughout the season, missing a total of 10 games so far. His absence has been felt by both club and country, as he has established himself as a key player for both Brighton and the Ghana national team.

Fans of both teams will be keeping their fingers crossed that Lamptey's injury is not serious and that he can make a quick recovery and return to action soon.