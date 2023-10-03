Injury to Evans Adomako affected our chances against Kotoko - Karela United coach

Karela United coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko has expressed his belief that the injury to attacker Evans Adomako had a detrimental impact on his team's chances of defeating Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.

In the early stages of the game, Evans Adomako gave Karela United the lead after just nine minutes. However, he was forced off due to injury before the end of the first half. Substitute Baba Yahaya later secured a draw for Kotoko with a late equaliser at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Tanko acknowledged that Adomako's injury disrupted their game plan and their hopes of securing victory against the Porcupine Warriors.

He stated, "It has really affected us because we were heavily relying on him to have done the kill in the first half. The pattern with which we were playing was what we came with, but suddenly, he was moved out so we had to change for the second option."

Karela United have had a mixed start to the Ghana Premier League season, with one win, one draw, and one defeat in their first three games.