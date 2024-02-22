Injury woes continue for Ghanaian Patric Pfeiffer as Augsburg prepare to face Freiburg

FC Augsburg's German-born Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer is set to face another setback as persistent muscular issues in his thigh are likely to sideline him for the upcoming home game against SC Freiburg.

The 24-year-old has been grappling with this injury for an extended period, leading to his exclusion from squad selection in the recent match against Mainz.

Coach Jess Thorup has expressed concerns about Pfeiffer's availability for the upcoming fixture, stating, “We'll do a second shot, but it will be difficult for the weekend.”

Reports from the Augsburger Allgemeine indicate that Pfeiffer is expected to make a return in March 2024. Despite his struggles with fitness, he has managed six appearances and contributed with one assist in the German Bundesliga this season.

Pfeiffer's absence could pose a challenge for FC Augsburg's defensive lineup as they aim to secure a crucial victory against SC Freiburg at the WWK Arena.

Currently occupying the 14th position on the league table with 23 points after 22 games, Augsburg will be keen on overcoming this hurdle and maintaining their standing in the Bundesliga.

Fans will be hoping for a swift recovery for the talented defender as FC Augsburg navigates through the challenges of the Bundesliga season.