Injury woes mount for Ghana as Majeed Ashimeru forced off in crucial match against Mozambique

Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru went off in the first half in what looked like a serious injury in the match against Mozambique on Monday night.

Ashimeru made a swift recovery after picking up an injury in the game against Egypt but he couldn’t finish even the first 45 minutes as he went down and had to be stretched off after not being tackled.

The 26-year-old has had a share of injury issues even earlier in the tournament as he was subbed off in Ghana’s second group game against Egypt which ended 2-2.

Despite being cleared to play in the game against Mozambique - a crucial decider in the Group B, the talented midfielder was unable to finish the first half.

He was promptly replaced by Baba Iddrisu.

While Ghana took the lead from the spot thanks to Jordan Ayew’s strike, the four time champions are hoping to either hold on to the lead or increase it to book a place in the next stage of the competition - the round of 16.

Ashimeru’s injury will be a huge blow to Ghana even if they advance to the next stage of the tournamnet.