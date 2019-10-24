Inter ace Kwadwo Asamoah delighted by 'great win' against Dortmund in the UCL

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has expressed delight in Inter Milan's home win against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League in Wednesday night.

The 30-year old, who played an important role in the Nerazzuri's first win in the Champions League this season, lasted 80 minutes as they recorded a 2-0 victory at the San Siro.

"Great win! Good step forward tonight," he posted after the game.

Asamoah played a more advanced role after he was shifted into midfielder by manager Antonio Conte.

Asamoah played 80 minutes before he was replaced by Cristiano Braghi with the Italians leading 1-0.

Laturo Martinez opened the scoring for the 2010 champions in the 22nd minute after some dominant spell by Inter.

The Argentina forward received a perfectly lobbed pass from Dutch defender De Vrij before poking home the opener.

He failed to make it two after missing from the spot in the second half.

However Andrea Candreva ensured victory was sealed with a minute left on the clock after a misplaced ball in the middle was received by Marcel Brozovic who fed the Italian forward.

The win is Inter's first in this season's Uefa Champions League after drawing against Slavia Prague and losing to Barcelona.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin