Inter ace Kwadwo Asamoah delighted by 'important away win' against Brescia

Midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has expressed delight after Inter Milan beat Brescia to return top of serie A.

The Nerazzuris defeated Mario Balottelli's Brescia 2-1 at the Stadio Mario Rigamonti on Tuesday night.

"Three very important points away tonight," he posted on Twitter.

The midfielder played 81 minutes before he was replaced by Christian Braghi.

Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez gave the visitors the lead with a deflected strike before Lukaku ran down the right wing, cut inside and smashed home from 25 yards.

Milan Skriniar's own goal gave Brescia hope but Antonio Conte's Inter held on.

Champions Juventus - who have yet to lose in the league - will go back to the top if they beat Genoa on Wednesday.

Asamoah has been involved in seven serie A games this season, and has been a key part of Conte's system.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin