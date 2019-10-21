Inter ace Kwadwo Asamoah delighted by "important away" win against Sassuolo

Midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has praised his Inter Milan teammates after a thrilling win over Sassuolo in the Serie A on Sunday night.

The Nerazzuri's produced a spirited performance to beat Sassuolo 4-3 at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore.

Asamoah did not play a part in the game as he was an unused substitute but the Ghana international praised his teammates for a great performance.

"Another 3 important points away. Great guys!," he posted on Twitter after the game.

Argentina striker Laturo Martinez opened the scoring for Inter just two minutes into the game.

But Sassuolo leveled through Domenico Berardi before former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku bagged a brace before half time to send Inter into the break with a 3-1 lead.

Martinez then added his second from the spot to extend the Nerazurri's lead.

However, the Nerovredi's produced a strong fight back to pull two goals back, through Filip Burici and Jeremie Boga.

Midfielder Alfred Duncan starred for Sassuolo creating an assist in the defeat to Inter.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin