Inter ace Kwadwo Asamoah delighted by "important" win against Cagliari

Midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has expressed satisfaction in Inter's win against Cagliari in the serie A on Sunday evening.

The Ghana international played the entire duration of the game and flourished at the left back role as the Nerazzuri's recorded a 2-1 win over Cagliari.

After the game, Asomoah posted on social media, "Important win tonight, Forza Inter."

Argentina forward Laturo Martoinez opened the scoring in the 27th minute to send the traveling side into the half with the lead.

Caglari leveled after the break through Joao Pedro.

However, record signing Romelu Lukaku gave Inter the winner after converting from the spot in the 72nd minute.

Inter kept their 100% start to the season intact with their second win in two games.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin