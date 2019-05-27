Inter ace Kwadwo Asamoah delighted by "important" win over Empoli to secure UCL spot

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has praised his Inter Milan teammates after beating Empoli to secure the final champions league spot from Italy.

The midfielder who lasted 46 minutes of the game played a crucial role all season at the Nerazzuri's made it back to back champions league football with a 2-1 win over Empoli.

"We had to win this important final match of the season and we did it! Well done guys," he posted on Twitter after the game.

Belgium international Radja Nainggolan gave them a 2-1 win over a gallant Empoli, who were relegated after an astonishing Serie A match on Sunday.

Half-time substitute Keita Balde, who replace Asamoah fired Inter in front six minutes after the restart before Mauro Icardi won a penalty for the hosts, only to see his effort saved by Empoli goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski.

There was more drama as Empoli snatched an equaliser when Hamed Junior Traore was left unmarked to tap in at the far post in the 76th minute.

However, Niangolan's goal ensured the the Nerazzuri's earned a place in the Champions League next season.

Asamoah enjoyed a good first season with Inter Milan after playing 32 games in the serie A, registering a goal.