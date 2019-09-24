Inter ace Kwadwo Asamoah worried by racism in Italian football

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah says he is bothered by the recent spate of racism in Italy.

Several players including Inter Milan teammate Romelu Lukaku have been racial abused in recent times.

On Sunday, the game between Atlanta and Fiorentina was temporarily suspended after Dalbert Henrique was racial abused by fans of the home side.

"It often happens, it bothers me. I'm focused on playing and not listening, but some can't. He's working a lot on this . We can do what other countries do to combat racism, it would improve Italian football," Asamoah told Sky Sports.

"We hope that these unpleasant episodes may diminish over time until they disappear," the Ghana international said.

"It is unacceptable that in 2019 distinctions are made only for the different color of the skin. And do not talk about teasing or how to make the opponent nervous, because it would be like endorsing an uncivil behavior that has no reason to be."